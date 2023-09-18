ST. LOUIS – According to a payroll analysis by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, some Metro drivers made more than $40,000 in overtime pay last year.

In 2022, two drivers worked enough extra hours to make more than 40 grand in additional pay. and 32 drivers made more than $20,000 in overtime pay. The CEO of Bi-State Development says the hefty O-T payouts are directly related to labor shortages.

Even though overtime pay was significant last year, Metro Transit reported saving about $3 million by having fewer workers. The head of MetroLink’s main union says the overtime hours are “mostly voluntary.”