Metro security guard remembered on anniversary of his murder

ST. LOUIS – Monday afternoon was filled with prayers and remembrances for a MetroLink security guard. It was one year ago today when James Cook, a husband, and father of two girls, was shot and killed while working at the Delmar MetroLink station. He was 30.

“I just pray for your guys all the time,” his wife, Kimberlee, said while addressing Cook’s former colleagues.

Cook lived with his family in Sullivan. He was a proud U.S. veteran and was known to many for this commitment to family and faith.

John Blackmore, the pastor of Sullivan Christian Church, led a prayer, noting that recent weeks have been especially challenging for those who put their lives in the line of duty.

“Putting yourself in a place that very unexpectedly could take your life- just as it did with James. We are going I think just as a family – I don’t think anything would want to go through – and as a nation, we’re going through some of those things,” he said.

Cook’s wife thanked those in attendance for honoring her husband’s memory.

“I know he is looking down on us right now, and he’s just amazed by the love and support that continues to come from the community and you guys,” she said.