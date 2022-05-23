ST. LOUIS – The MetroLink was shut down between the Civic Center and Grand stops Monday morning for about 1.5 hours due to a suspicious item.

Metro shuttled passengers by bus between the Civic Center stop and Grand stop from about 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. The suspicious item was located at the Union Station MetroLink stop. Officials said the item was empty.

Roads were closed down in that area for a time.

The object appeared to be about the size of a paint can. First responders were at the scene investigating.

