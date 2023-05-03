ST. LOUIS – The company behind Metro transit is going to beef up its security measures in the wake of last weekend’s fatal shooting on a MetroLink train.

Bi-State Development told FOX 2 Wednesday morning they’re buying two walkthrough metal detectors that will be staffed by police officers.

The metal detectors will be moved around to different stations.

Metro is also allocating between $500,000 and $750,000 in overtime money to have more police on MetroLink trains through August. Those officers will be coming from departments in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Clair County.

Bi-State is already in the works of doubling the number of security cameras on its platforms.

This comes after a 69-year-old allegedly shot and killed a 21-year-old man while the two were riding a MetroLink train headed to the Maplewood-Manchester station.