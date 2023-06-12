ST. LOUIS – Significant schedule changes are starting Monday to more than 40 metro bus routes, impacting riders on both sides of the river.

The Civic Center stop by the Enterprise Center will be a busy area for MetroBus riders. Metro officials are calling the shifts a quarterly service change designed to improve transit services, but they also say the changes do include some service reductions and that workforce shortages are an issue that Metro is trying to deal with as well.

Metro officials told FOX 2 that schedule adjustments are being to made to 30 routes that will reduce the frequency of service or temporarily suspend service altogether during low ridership periods on weekday evenings and weekends. We’re also told those changes will allow resources to be shifted to routes and times when there is higher demand.

Schedule adjustments are being made to seven routes to try and improve on-time performance as well as connections between MetroBus and MetroLink. Four routes will see schedule and route changes to try and improve on time performance and also extend routes to new locations.

Metro officials said that they hope all of these changes will provide more reliable and consistent service for customers and will help reduce unplanned bus cancellations because of workforce shortages.

There are no changes being made to MetroLink service.