ST. LOUIS – Metro Transit is hosting a hiring event at the Illinois Metro bus facility in East St. Louis. Metro is actively seeking mechanics, bus operators, and Metro Call-A-Ride operators to join their team on-site.

Interviews will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. These positions are all eligible for Metro Transit’s $5,000 signing bonus, which was temporarily implemented this past summer and has now been extended through the end of the year.

Qualified applicants may receive instant job offers on the spot. Metro Transit has extended more than 240 same-day job offers during hiring events over the last four months.