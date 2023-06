ST. LOUIS – Metro Transit is planning another round of bus service cuts and route changes due to driver shortages.

The changes will mainly affect weekend service. A few routes will also end service at earlier times on week days.

The changes are aimed at reducing unplanned bus cancellations. The transit agency has made several rounds of bus service cuts since 2021 to try to deal with driver and mechanic shortages.

Earlier this year, the agency also trimmed its para transit van service.