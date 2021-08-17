Metro travel reduced next month due to operator shortage

ST. LOUIS – Metro will reduce the frequency of some bus routes next month as it deals with a shortage of drivers and mechanics.

The executive director told the Post-Dispatch that the number of MetroBus operators is down by about 14 percent.

Some trips have already been canceled unexpectedly due to the shortage but buses are still executing 98 percent of their scheduled trips.

The agency is working to update riders daily via the system’s transit app and rider alerts.

Masks are required for everyone on Metro Transit.