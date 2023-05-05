ST. LOUIS — Expect some delays this weekend if you ride Metrolink. Metro will be doing construction work in East St. Louis, starting at 6p.m. tonight through Sunday.

The red line will operate on just one track between the “east riverfront” and “fifth and Missouri” stations. Blue Line trains will only run between the “Forest Park-Debaliviere” and “Shrewsbury-Landsdowne” stations in Missouri.

