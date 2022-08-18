ST. LOUIS – MetroLink passengers can expect an early morning delay Thursday.

According to STLMetro, flooding at the Delmar Loop MetroLink Station on July 26 left one train stranded entirely. The Forest Park-DeBaliviere station also flooded.

Both station elevators must be replaced. Tracks have been repaired and Red Line service restored, but passengers still should expect a 10-minute delay. Trains are scheduled to arrive every 20 minutes after.

Metro officials are going to announce new service plans at 2:00 Thursday afternoon.

To keep up with scheduling updates, please visit STLMetro’s Twitter page.