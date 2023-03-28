ST. LOUIS – MetroLink wants to hear what you think about their plans to expand in St. Louis City and north St. Louis County.

One project is the Jefferson Alignment Expansion. The new route would run from Chippewa to the south, heading north on Jefferson to Natural Bridge and Fairgrounds Park.

In north St. Louis County, four potential MetroLink expansion alternatives would extend light rail routes. You can fill out a survey on the proposed projects at GrowingMetroLink.com.

They have until April 30 to respond.