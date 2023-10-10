ST. LOUIS – MetroLink riders in downtown St. Louis may experience delays during their nighttime commutes tonight through Sunday.

Crews will begin maintenance and construction work in the downtown tunnel at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, the transit company said.

MetroLink will operate on a single track those evenings. This will affect Laclede’s Landing, Convention Center, 8th & Pine, and Stadium stations.

Customers can see the latest Rider Alerts at MetroStLouis.org or by calling 314-231-2345 or texting 314-207-9786, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Blue Line trains will only run between Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station and the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 Station after 6 p.m.

Westbound riders should board Red Line trains at any station between the Fairview Heights Station and the Central West End Station and then transfer to a westbound Blue Line train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station.

Eastbound customers on the Blue Line will need to transfer to a Red Line train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to continue their trips east.

Blue Line riders should allow an extra 10 minutes for their commutes after 6 p.m. from now through Friday evening.

Red Line riders may experience 5 minute delays. Statement from Metro