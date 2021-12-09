MetroLink not operating between UMSL-South and CWE due to damage

ST. LOUIS – MetroLink is not operating between the UMSL-South and Central West End MetroLink Stations Thursday morning due to damage.

MetroLink said the overhead catenary system that powers the trains has been damaged. MetroLink Station Shuttles are transporting passengers by bus between the UMSL-South, Rock Road, Wellston, Delmar Loop, Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Central West End Stations.

MetroLink said passengers traveling through this area may experience delays of up to 60 minutes.

Updates will be provided until MetroLink service is restored.