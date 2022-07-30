ST. LOUIS – MetroLink riders can now ride the Red Line MetroLink trains from Lambert Airport and Shiloh-Scott station, a route that returns several days after heavy rains in the St. Louis region.

The reopened route will serve all stations along the Red Line in Missouri and Illinois. Bus shuttles, which had helped before floods receded, are no longer transporting passengers by bus between these stations.

Taulby Roach president and CEO of the Bi-State Development that operates the MetroLink, estimates that widespread flooding led to anywhere from $18-20 million in damages to St. Louis Metro services. Nine MetroLink stations were shut down entering the weekend.

Blue Line trains are operating between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Skinker MetroLink Stations. However, there is no Blue Line service east of the Skinker Station, and Blue Line trains do not connect to the Red Line routes at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station.

MetroLink Station shuttles are still transporting riders by bus between the Delmar Loop (Red Line), Forest Park-DeBaliviere (Red Line) and Skinker (Blue Line) Stations for riders looking to transfer lines.

Delays could be expected for both both MetroLink lines and temporary shuttle bus routes. Current MetroLink operations will remain in place, seven days a week, until further notice.