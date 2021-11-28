MetroLink service halts after train strikes person near Maplewood station

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – MetroLink temporarily suspended service Sunday evening between two stations in St. Louis County after a train struck a pedestrian.

According to a Metro spokesperson, the incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. near the Maplewood-Manchester station.

The transit company closed the MetroLink route between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Richmond Heights MetroLink stations as a result. In the meantime, MetroLink is shuttling passengers by bus between the Shrewsbury, Sunnen, Maplewood, Brentwood I-64, and Richmond Heights stations.

The Maplewood Police Department is investigating the incident.

