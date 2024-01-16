LINDENWOOD PARK, Mo. — Two people are now under arrest in connection with a shooting Sunday afternoon. Richard Hamilton, 43, and Gary Walker, 46, face assault and armed criminal action charges.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday on an eastbound train between the Shrewsbury-Landsdowne I-44 Station and the Sunnen Station in Maplewood.

St. Louis County officers assigned to the MetroLink reported that the suspects and victims got into a fight over a previous robbery. Hamilton and Walker say that the victims previously took something from them.

Police say that Hamilton stabbed a 46-year-old man. Walker said that he accidentally shot a 43-year-old man. Hamilton’s hand was also cut during the incident. All three of them were taken to the hospital for treatment.