ST. LOUIS – There are some big changes you need to know about if you use MetroLink. Some MetroLink trains will operate on a single track every night this week.

The affected MetroLink stations include the stadium, 8th and Pine, Convention Center, and Laclede’s landing stations. These single-track operations will occur from 6 p.m. until the end of service each evening. This will allow crews to do construction work.

This week, blue-line trains will have a modified route. They will only operate between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink stations.

This means that passengers traveling west on the blue line will need to make a temporary transfer. Westbound blue line passengers should board a red line train between the Fairview Heights and Central West End MetroLink stations. Afterward, they will need to travel to the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station to transfer to a blue-line train and continue their westbound journey.

For eastbound blue-line passengers, the procedure is reversed. You will need to transfer to a red-line train at the Forest Park-Debaliviere station to continue your eastbound trip. It’s important to note that red-line MetroLink passengers may experience slight delays of approximately 5 minutes during these single-track operations.

To minimize any inconvenience, you’re advised to allow extra time when transferring between the red line and blue line trains.

MetroLink customers can check the weekly single-track schedule by visiting MetroStLouis.org/MLProjects. Customers who have questions or need assistance should contact Metro Transit Information at 314.231.2345 (phone) or 314.207.9786 (text), available Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.