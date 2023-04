ST. LOUIS — A homicide at Maplewood-Manchester Metrolink around 10:30 a.m. has the MetroLink trains are not running between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Brentwood I-64 stations. MetroLink Station Buses are providing bus transportation between the Shrewsbury, Sunnen, Maplewood-Manchester, and Brentwood I-64 Stations. Riders should be prepared for delays of up to 60 minutes.

St. Louis County police are investigating the scene. Updates will follow once more information is released.