ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The record-setting late July floods are still disrupting public transportation. Metro is releasing more details about the event that destroyed a light rail train and damaged miles of track. The system needs an estimated $18-$20 million in repairs.

Video shared by the public transportation service shows several feet of floodwaters overtaking MetroLink stations on July 26. Much of the damage from the rare weather event happened along a two-mile stretch of track between the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to the Delmar Loop Stations.

Extensive repairs are needed after the flood damage. The MetroLink train that flooded at the Delmar Loop Station is a total loss. The elevators at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station must be replaced. The DeBaliviere MetroLink signal house is also a total loss after taking on nearly seven feet of water. A lot of communications equipment was also damaged but the high waters.

Contractors were able to restore Red Line service from St. Louis Lambert Airport to St. Clair County, Illinois within days after the flood waters hit. But, extensive damage is still disrupting Blue Line service. It is only operating between the Skinker Station and the Shrewsbury Station and is unable to go further east into the city or Illinois.

“We know it has been an inconvenience for our customers. We appreciate their patience and ask for their understanding as we continue to navigate this difficult situation,” states said Charles Stewart, Metro Transit Executive Director.

Blue Line riders who need to get to their destination past the damage are taking shuttle busses. Red Line riders are also facing delays because the trains can’t operate at normal speeds. Some of the communications equipment in the flood-damaged areas is still being repaired. This means that the trains have to slow down to operate safely.