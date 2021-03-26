MetroLink work at airport will result in weekend changes

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport officials want passengers using the airport this weekend to be aware of some changes.

Work on a Metrolink platform will result in a detour and some changes for MetroLink passengers this weekend.

“There’s going to be a detour and we want people to be aware of it,” Roger Lots, public information manager for St. Louis Lambert International Airport said.

Metro transit officials say the work includes replacing old warning tiles with new tactile warning strips helping customers know when they near the edge of the MetroLink platform.

Some track maintenance includes rail tiles being replaced and a new conduit that will be installed to improve MetroLink’s communication system.

As a result of the weekend work, MetroLink will not operate between the airport and North Hanley stations on Saturday, March 27 through Sunday, March 28.

Shuttles will transport passengers by bus or van. Metro expects Red Line MetroLink passengers to experience 15 to 30-minute delays.

According to Metro Transit, the work is expected to be finished by Monday.

Lotz said signs will be posted to help anyone traveling to the airport find their way. Westbound Lambert International Boulevard will be closed this weekend. Eastbound traffic will not be affected.

Lotz said air travelers with questions can contact the airport’s information desk from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 314-890-1333 or visit flystl.com.