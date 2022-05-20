ST. LOUIS – The Metropolitan Sewer District is investing more than $6.5 billion in different kinds of infrastructure including ones that can reduce flooding and improve water quality.

This is a timely investment given the storms and floods the area saw Thursday night. Sean Hadley with MSD explained more from the Cortex area.

Hadley said MSD built rain gardens in 2015 in the Cortex district to help them capture water. Rain gardens are designed to help reduce the flow of water into the sewer system. They aren’t going to prevent flooding but they will help prevent it.

“We’re really encouraging people to invest in green infrastructure,” Hadley said.

He said grants are available for corporations and residents.

Hadley said some things people can do right now to prevent floods in the future are to not put lawn clippings down the sewer after cutting the grass, clear any debris near sewers