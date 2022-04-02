Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to St. Louis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Raleigh in 2015-2019: 300 (#40 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Migration from St. Louis to Raleigh: 251 (#63 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 49 to St. Louis

#49. Joplin, MO Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Joplin in 2015-2019: 314 (#5 most common destination from Joplin)

– Migration from St. Louis to Joplin: 181 (#84 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 133 to St. Louis

#48. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Dayton in 2015-2019: 320 (#15 most common destination from Dayton)

– Migration from St. Louis to Dayton: 316 (#56 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 4 to St. Louis

#47. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 323 (#24 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)

– Migration from St. Louis to Louisville/Jefferson County: 450 (#41 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 127 to Louisville/Jefferson County

#46. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Cleveland in 2015-2019: 331 (#35 most common destination from Cleveland)

– Migration from St. Louis to Cleveland: 241 (#66 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 90 to St. Louis

#45. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Montgomery in 2015-2019: 345 (#10 most common destination from Montgomery)

– Migration from St. Louis to Montgomery: 54 (#171 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 291 to St. Louis

#44. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 368 (#33 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Migration from St. Louis to Jacksonville: 480 (#35 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 112 to Jacksonville

#43. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Tulsa in 2015-2019: 385 (#12 most common destination from Tulsa)

– Migration from St. Louis to Tulsa: 262 (#62 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 123 to St. Louis

#42. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 388 (#87 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Migration from St. Louis to Philadelphia: 349 (#51 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 39 to St. Louis

#41. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Champaign in 2015-2019: 395 (#3 most common destination from Champaign)

– Migration from St. Louis to Champaign: 379 (#47 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 16 to St. Louis

#40. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Boston in 2015-2019: 400 (#65 most common destination from Boston)

– Migration from St. Louis to Boston: 487 (#33 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 87 to Boston

#39. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Sacramento in 2015-2019: 411 (#39 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Migration from St. Louis to Sacramento: 321 (#55 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 90 to St. Louis

#38. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Baltimore in 2015-2019: 416 (#46 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Migration from St. Louis to Baltimore: 153 (#99 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 263 to St. Louis

#37. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Little Rock in 2015-2019: 416 (#11 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Migration from St. Louis to Little Rock: 459 (#39 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 43 to Little Rock

#36. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Birmingham in 2015-2019: 418 (#15 most common destination from Birmingham)

– Migration from St. Louis to Birmingham: 128 (#109 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 290 to St. Louis

#35. Decatur, IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Decatur in 2015-2019: 460 (#1 most common destination from Decatur)

– Migration from St. Louis to Decatur: 163 (#93 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 297 to St. Louis

#34. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 489 (#14 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Migration from St. Louis to Oklahoma City: 421 (#45 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 68 to St. Louis

#33. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Des Moines in 2015-2019: 490 (#10 most common destination from Des Moines)

– Migration from St. Louis to Des Moines: 376 (#48 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 114 to St. Louis

#32. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Detroit in 2015-2019: 498 (#42 most common destination from Detroit)

– Migration from St. Louis to Detroit: 460 (#38 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 38 to St. Louis

#31. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 501 (#23 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Migration from St. Louis to Cincinnati: 516 (#30 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 15 to Cincinnati

#30. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Davenport in 2015-2019: 525 (#5 most common destination from Davenport)

– Migration from St. Louis to Davenport: 149 (#101 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 376 to St. Louis

#29. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 527 (#31 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Migration from St. Louis to Indianapolis: 594 (#27 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 67 to Indianapolis

#28. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Nashville in 2015-2019: 531 (#23 most common destination from Nashville)

– Migration from St. Louis to Nashville: 727 (#22 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 196 to Nashville

#27. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Phoenix in 2015-2019: 550 (#47 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Migration from St. Louis to Phoenix: 1,625 (#7 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 1,075 to Phoenix

#26. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from San Diego in 2015-2019: 577 (#52 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from St. Louis to San Diego: 797 (#18 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 220 to San Diego

#25. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Denver in 2015-2019: 579 (#38 most common destination from Denver)

– Migration from St. Louis to Denver: 1,178 (#12 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 599 to Denver

#24. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Seattle in 2015-2019: 583 (#52 most common destination from Seattle)

– Migration from St. Louis to Seattle: 700 (#23 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 117 to Seattle

#23. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 588 (#16 most common destination from Milwaukee)

– Migration from St. Louis to Milwaukee: 444 (#42 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 144 to St. Louis

#22. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Omaha in 2015-2019: 595 (#7 most common destination from Omaha)

– Migration from St. Louis to Omaha: 213 (#74 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 382 to St. Louis

#21. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 610 (#36 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Migration from St. Louis to Minneapolis: 643 (#24 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 33 to Minneapolis

#20. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Carbondale in 2015-2019: 635 (#2 most common destination from Carbondale)

– Migration from St. Louis to Carbondale: 606 (#26 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 29 to St. Louis

#19. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from San Francisco in 2015-2019: 658 (#47 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Migration from St. Louis to San Francisco: 424 (#44 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 234 to St. Louis

#18. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 698 (#25 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Migration from St. Louis to Las Vegas: 532 (#29 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 166 to St. Louis

#17. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Tampa in 2015-2019: 707 (#32 most common destination from Tampa)

– Migration from St. Louis to Tampa: 1,140 (#13 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 433 to Tampa

#16. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 752 (#25 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Migration from St. Louis to Virginia Beach: 613 (#25 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 139 to St. Louis

#15. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Houston in 2015-2019: 758 (#43 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from St. Louis to Houston: 1,614 (#8 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 856 to Houston

#14. Peoria, IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Peoria in 2015-2019: 792 (#3 most common destination from Peoria)

– Migration from St. Louis to Peoria: 438 (#43 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 354 to St. Louis

#13. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Jefferson City in 2015-2019: 808 (#2 most common destination from Jefferson City)

– Migration from St. Louis to Jefferson City: 1,395 (#10 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 587 to Jefferson City

#12. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Cape Girardeau in 2015-2019: 996 (#1 most common destination from Cape Girardeau)

– Migration from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau: 1,244 (#11 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 248 to Cape Girardeau

#11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Washington in 2015-2019: 1,008 (#52 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from St. Louis to Washington: 1,539 (#9 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 531 to Washington

#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 1,045 (#51 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from St. Louis to Los Angeles: 736 (#21 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 309 to St. Louis

#9. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Memphis in 2015-2019: 1,061 (#5 most common destination from Memphis)

– Migration from St. Louis to Memphis: 799 (#17 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 262 to St. Louis

#8. Springfield, IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Springfield in 2015-2019: 1,123 (#1 most common destination from Springfield)

– Migration from St. Louis to Springfield: 863 (#16 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 260 to St. Louis

#7. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Atlanta in 2015-2019: 1,352 (#33 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from St. Louis to Atlanta: 1,987 (#6 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 635 to Atlanta

#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from New York in 2015-2019: 1,577 (#65 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from St. Louis to New York: 965 (#15 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 612 to St. Louis

#5. Springfield, MO Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Springfield in 2015-2019: 1,583 (#2 most common destination from Springfield)

– Migration from St. Louis to Springfield: 3,468 (#2 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 1,885 to Springfield

#4. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Dallas in 2015-2019: 2,092 (#21 most common destination from Dallas)

– Migration from St. Louis to Dallas: 3,071 (#4 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 979 to Dallas

#3. Columbia, MO Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Columbia in 2015-2019: 2,277 (#1 most common destination from Columbia)

– Migration from St. Louis to Columbia: 3,075 (#3 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 798 to Columbia

#2. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Kansas City in 2015-2019: 3,540 (#2 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Migration from St. Louis to Kansas City: 2,629 (#5 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 911 to St. Louis

#1. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis from Chicago in 2015-2019: 5,060 (#11 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from St. Louis to Chicago: 4,300 (#1 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 760 to St. Louis

