The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Columbia, MO found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Columbia, MO in the first quarter of 2021.

#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Columbia, MO in Q1 2021: 11

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbia, MO from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 9

— #192 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Net job flow: 2 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Columbia, MO in Q1 2021: 15

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbia, MO from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 5

— #188 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Net job flow: 10 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

#8. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

– Started a new job in Cape Girardeau, MO-IL from Columbia, MO in Q1 2021: 18

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbia, MO from Cape Girardeau, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 21

— #5 most common destination from Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

– Net job flow: 3 to Columbia, MO

#7. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Columbia, MO in Q1 2021: 19

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbia, MO from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 11

— #115 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Net job flow: 8 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Columbia, MO in Q1 2021: 20

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbia, MO from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 22

— #203 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Net job flow: 2 to Columbia, MO

#5. Joplin, MO

– Started a new job in Joplin, MO from Columbia, MO in Q1 2021: 36

— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbia, MO from Joplin, MO in Q1 2021: 33

— #16 most common destination from Joplin, MO

– Net job flow: 3 to Joplin, MO

#4. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Columbia, MO in Q1 2021: 40

— 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbia, MO from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 53

— #99 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Net job flow: 13 to Columbia, MO

#3. Springfield, MO

– Started a new job in Springfield, MO from Columbia, MO in Q1 2021: 126

— 8.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbia, MO from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 151

— #3 most common destination from Springfield, MO

– Net job flow: 25 to Columbia, MO

#2. Jefferson City, MO

– Started a new job in Jefferson City, MO from Columbia, MO in Q1 2021: 288

— 18.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbia, MO from Jefferson City, MO in Q1 2021: 364

— #2 most common destination from Jefferson City, MO

– Net job flow: 76 to Columbia, MO

#1. St. Louis, MO-IL

– Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Columbia, MO in Q1 2021: 699

— 44.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Columbia, MO from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 827

— #4 most common destination from St. Louis, MO-IL

– Net job flow: 128 to Columbia, MO

