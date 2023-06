ST. LOUIS – Some recognition Monday for knock-out performances from two brothers. The Spinks brothers get stars on the St. Louis Walk of Fame.

Michael and Leon Spinks made history in 1976 as the first brothers to win Olympic gold medals in the same year. They later became the first brothers to win the World Heavyweight Championships as pros.

Leon Spinks was also recognized for beating Muhammad Ali in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.