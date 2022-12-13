ST. LOUIS – Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack will not inherit the role on a full-time basis, FOX 2 has confirmed.

Sack sent an email Tuesday afternoon stating that he has “not been selected to serve as the Chief of Police” for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.



As a result, this narrows the search for a new St. Louis Police Chief down to two candidates. Once one is selected, it will mark the first time an incoming St. Louis Chief of Police will come from another department.

The two remaining finalists are Larry Boone, former chief of the Norfolk, Virginia Police Department, and Robert Tracy, chief of the Wilmington, Delaware Police Department.

Lt. Sack joined the St. Louis Police Department in 1994. St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones appointed Sack as interim police chief in May after the retirement of John Hayden.



“The Holidays are a time to reflect on rebirth and new beginnings. We’ve been going through a lot of growing pains here and while we continue to adapt to our ever-changing environment, I ask that you continue to serve with the high degree of professionalism and integrity that you exhibited in 2022. While I have not been selected to serve as the Chief of Police, together, we will continue to work hard to make a difference in our community,” said Sack in an email Tuesday.

Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly from Columbia, South Carolina, also withdrew his candidacy for the position on Monday.