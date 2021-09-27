Mick Jagger shares his St. Louis adventures with fans during concert

ST. LOUIS – Mick Jagger gave a shout-out to multiple St. Louis establishments during The Rolling Stones concert Sunday night.

Jagger said he and his bandmates enjoyed exploring the city and went to Crown Candy Kitchen, the Gateway Arch, Ted Drewes, and the City Museum.

“We hang around St. Louie, We’ve been around town a little bit. We went to the Crown Candy Kitchen for a BLT and then we went to Ted Drewes for a frozen custard and then we washed it down with a couple of Buds and then I had a great idea to go to the 10-story slide at the City Museum,” Jagger said.

Looks like @MickJagger should be hired by the tourism bureau. Very cool. The @RollingStone also requested a @Cardinals jersey that the team sent over and Mick wore late in the show. https://t.co/gR9lnZoajv — Martin Kilcoyne (@martinkilcoyne2) September 27, 2021

Fans at the concert said he also brought out a Cardinals jersey and when he brought up Rams owner Stan Kroenke people started to boo.

Sunday’s concert at the Dome at America’s Center launched the band’s 13-date “No Filter Tour.”

See you in St. Louis on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/aGgQfhCgqT — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 24, 2021

The Rolling Stones have been touring since 1964, and this is the Stones’ first tour without late drummer Charlie Watts. The band announced this summer that the longtime drummer was ill and would be sitting out the tour. He died last month, not long after the announcement. Watts is being replaced on this tour by Steve Jordan, known for his role in the John Mayer trio.