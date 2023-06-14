ST. LOUIS – Near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri River sits a historic city that some may consider “your next dreamy getaway.” That, indeed, would be St. Louis, Missouri.

Microsoft Travel gave St. Louis the unofficial “dreamy getaway” title in a feature published Tuesday. The article suggests the rich history of St. Louis and several can’t miss attractions make it a popular summer travel spot for tourists to consider.

St. Louis was founded in February 1764. French fur traders Pierre Laclède and Auguste Chouteau settled after a trek from Illinois, and the city earned it namesake after Louis IX of France. Microsoft Travel further points out, before that, Native American mound-builders settled in the area between the ninth and 15th centuries.

From its earliest origins to present day, St. Louis has been praised for its arts scene. Microsoft Travel credits venues like the Missouri Botanical Garden, Powell Symphony Hall, Cathedral Basilica and Fabulous Fox for giving St. Louis its artsy touch.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On the Gateway Arch, a symbol of the city, Microsoft Travel says, “Clad in stainless steel and built in the form of a weighted catenary arch, it is the world’s tallest arch, the tallest man-made monument in the Western Hemisphere, and Missouri’s tallest accessible building. Built as a monument to the westward expansion of the United States, [it’s] officially dedicated to “the American people.”

Microsoft Travel also gives praise to some places of entertainment around St. Louis, including the Laclede’s Landing Wax Museum, Six Flags and City Museum.