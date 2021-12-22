Mid-Missouri gun store owner accused of illegal sales

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The owner of a Lake of the Ozarks-area gun store has been indicted by a federal grand jury accusing him of illegally selling firearms to undercover ATF agents.

Federal prosecutors announced the 15-count indictment of 74-year-old James Antonio Skelton of Kaiser. The indictment was handed up on Dec. 14 but wasn’t unsealed and made public until Tuesday.

The indictment accuses Skelton of using his business, Skelton Tactical in Osage Beach, to illegally sell firearms by allowing customers to purchase firearms on behalf of another person, allowing that person to avoid a background check and having information about them recorded.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News