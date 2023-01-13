ST. LOUIS – A mid-Missouri man admitted to repeatedly raping a runaway teenager during a trip to Las Vegas.

Jacob D. Burney, 24, of Mexico, Missouri, pleaded guilty in federal court to one charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act.

Burney’s crimes date back to 2021. According to his plea agreement, Burney was involved in a relationship with a 13-year-old that year.

Prior to Dec. 8, 2021, the victim ran away from home to be with Burney. The teen was reported missing, and federal investigators received a tip on Dec. 14, 2021 about her disappearance.

Between those dates, Burney switched vehicles and left Missouri, preventing law enforcement officers from finding the teen. Burney and the victim first traveled to Illinois, then to Las Vegas. During the trip, Burney provided drugs and alcohol to the teen. He then repeatedly committed statutory rape repeatedly, per his plea agreement.

Burney is expected to be sentenced on April 12.