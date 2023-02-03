Auxvasse resident Travis Uebinger went fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15, catching an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A mid-Missouri fisherman recently reeled in a “blue sucker” fish that not only represents a new state record, but possibly a new world record too.

Auxvasse resident Travis Uebinger went fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15, catching an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker.

The Missouri Department of Conservation recently confirmed that Uebinger’s catch broke a state record from 1997. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River.

Uebinger said he was out fishing with a good friend that day in hopes for white bass or walleye. He used the pole-and-line method, ending up with a state record.

“We were really targeting a whole bag – anything that would bite,” Uebinger told MDC. “We were on my friend’s new boat, trying it out, when I reeled it in. I didn’t know what it was, a sucker or a carp. It was my friend who said it could be a state record.”

MDC notes that the blue sucker could also represent a new world record. The current record stands at only 2 pounds and 12 ounces.

However, the world record organization only recognizes fish taken by pole-and-line. Uebinger could potentially qualify for the official world record since his fish was not captured with commercial fishing gear.

“That would be amazing to have a world record,” said Uebinger. “Especially on a fish you weren’t targeting.”

MDC has not disclosed whether documentation will be submitted for this to be considered a new world record.

Uebinger’s catch is, at least, considered to be the first state-record fish of 2023. For a closer look at other Missouri state records, click here.