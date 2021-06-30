Midtown Community Services Children’s Peace Parade starts this morning

ST. LOUIS – Young advocates will once again hit the pavement Wednesday in a call to end violence.

They are promoting peace, love, and justice across St. Louis City.

The Midtown Community Services Children’s Peace Parade will cap off the first session of its summer day camp where it provides a safe space for children to play, learn, and grow.

Wednesday’s parade begins at 10:00 a.m. along Manchester Avenue.

The second session of the day camp will begin July 12 with another parade set for July 28.

