ST. LOUIS – Many signs point to Topgolf in St. Louis’ Midtown neighborhood opening soon, but after nearly a year of construction, it still remains without a firm grand opening date.

Finishing touches are underway at the Midtown TopGolf venue, which sits near the intersection of Chouteau and Compton avenues.

Earlier this week, FOX 2 noticed crews working on the turf and machines. This TopGolf location will consist of three levels and more than 100 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. Unique to others, golfers will enjoy a view of the Gateway Arch from a distance.

The Topgolf location will be fully equipped with the company’s signature “top tracer technology,” which offers an interactive experience and includes fan favorite Topgolf games like Angry Birds and Jewel Jam. FOX 2 even learned of some already testing out the experience earlier this week.

Initial projections said the TopGolf would open in late 2023. FOX 2 reached out to their communications team, who said they have not yet announced a grand opening. We will update as more information becomes available.