Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe reported raising roughly $650,000 during the first three months of the year, vastly outpacing his two likely rivals for the GOP nomination for Missouri governor.

Kehoe’s campaign committee raised $293,000, with $819,000 cash on hand. A political action committee called American Dream PAC that supports his candidacy — and is not governed by the same contribution limits that candidates must abide by — reported raising $357,000 during the first quarter, with $2.5 million cash on hand.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who announced his run for governor last week, reported only raising $1,125 during the first quarter, with $458,000 cash on hand. The Committee for Liberty, the PAC supporting Ashcroft’s candidacy, raised $15,000 and has $1.3 million cash on hand.

State Sen. Bill Eigel, a Republican from Weldon Spring, reported raising $54,000 and $164,000 cash on hand. The Believe in Life and Liberty – BILL PAC raised $262,000 and reported $146,000 cash on hand.

No major Democrat has entered the 2024 gubernatorial race so far, though House Minority Leader Crystal Quade has said she is considering a run. She reported raising $5,300 and has $68,00 cash on hand. Crystal PAC, which is supporter her candidacy, raised $15,000 and has $33,000 on hand.

Incumbent Gov. Mike Parson cannot run for another term because of term limits.

Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Missouri Independent maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jason Hancock for questions: info@missouriindependent.com. Follow Missouri Independent on Facebook and Twitter.