ST. LOUIS – Missouri Governor Mike Parson and MoDOT are announcing a new ‘Missouri Railroad Safety Crossing Plan’ Thursday.

In June of last year, an Amtrak train hit a dump truck at a crossing in Mendon, Missouri. Four people died. 150 others were hurt.

The governor is expected to sign a bill Thursday providing $50 million to improve 47 railroad crossings used by Amtrak. Missouri has more than 3,300 public rail crossings.

Only half of them have lights or gates.