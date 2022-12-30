ST. LOUIS – One week removed from a historic frigid cold stretch, St. Louis will ring in the new year with relatively mild weather. That said, it likely won’t be too long before the first storms of 2023.

The penultimate weekend of 2022 will start with cloudy skies Friday evening with spot shower chances and temperatures dipping into the 30s overnight. More sunshine is expected on New Year’s Eve and temperatures will warm up to the 50s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

New Year’s Eve evening activities will be cool and dry with temperatures sticking around the 40s for much of the St. Louis region. New Year’s Day is shaping up for a nice start with partly sunny skies and temperatures expected to warm into the upper 50s.

Storm projections Tuesday morning for Jan. 3, 2023.

The first St. Louis-area storms of the new year could arrive Monday, the second day of the new year. A strong weather system could mean widespread rain and lightning chances.

Current radar projections show the system could be more intense in southern Missouri and Illinois. Storms could continue to impact the bi-state region through Tuesday morning.

