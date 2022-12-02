ST. LOUIS – The Metro St. Louis system This afternoon will be largely cloudy and breezy, with a high approaching 60 degrees.

Overnight: breezy with a chance of rain, then colder late, low 32. Saturday will be largely sunny, breezy, and cold, with a high of 40 degrees and a low of 28.

Sunday will have variable clouds with a high of 46 and a low of 32. Monday and Tuesday: rain, highs 43-48, lows near 35.

An early warning for a probable wintry mix next Thursday and Friday. As the storm congeals or evaporates, more information will become available.