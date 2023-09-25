ST. LOUIS – More than 600,000 military families move across the country every year because a spouse or parent is on active duty. Now, the Blue Star Families Missouri chapter is welcoming military spouses and children who have recently moved to the area.

Their welcome week started this weekend and goes until next Sunday. Organizers help families find area resources and connect with other military families.

FOX 2’s Ty Hawkins spoke with the Blue Star Families Missouri Chapter director, Tai Kimes, about how you can get involved.