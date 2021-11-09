Military-grade explosive found in Missouri building

RICH HILL, Mo. – Rich Hill police called in back up after a man discovered a potentially explosive situation.

An employee was looking for tools in a city-owned building when he found a military-grade mortar. As you can see in the pictures, it looks like the mortar has been around for a while.

Police called the Bates County Sheriff’s Office for help and deputies arrived around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Deputies called two area bomb squads for help before contacting explosive specialists at Fort Riley, Kansas.

Police cordoned off the area of the building with the mortar and are waiting for the specialists from Fort Riley to take care of the mortar.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office said it is also getting assistance from the National Guard Unit from Camp Clark, Nevada.