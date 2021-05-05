Million-dollar Mega Millions ticket sold in Oakville

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri Lottery player in south St. Louis County is $1 million richer following Tuesday night’s drawing.
The winning ticket was sold at a Wallis Petroleum Mobil station, located at 6161 Telegraph Road in Oakville.
The winning numbers for the May 4 were 4, 27, 32, 57, and 63; the Mega Ball number drawn was 22. The player’s ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” million-dollar prize.
The winner has until Oct. 31 to claim their prize.
Missouri Lottery officials recommend signing the back of the ticket and keeping it in a safe place. All Missouri Lottery offices are open—by appointment only—for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.
The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $370 million with an estimated cash value of $254.1 million.