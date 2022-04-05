ROLLA, Mo. – Someone is glad they checked an old MegaMillions ticket. A man passing through Rolla for work in January did not realize he won a million dollars. He finally checked the ticket in March and found that it matched all five white-ball numbers.

“I checked it first on the Lottery app, but then I called just to make sure it was actually real and the app was working!” the man tells Missouri Lottery officials.

The winner plans on investing most of the money.

The chances of winning a million dollars in the MegaMillions game is around one in 12.6 million. The ticket was sold at the UMR Moto Mart at 200 South Bishop Avenue.