LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One Missouri Lottery scratcher player is a million dollars richer after purchasing a $50 ticket at Dad’s Bottle Shop on Lake St. Louis Road. He won one of the top prizes in the “Millionaire Blowout” game.

The man tells lotto officials that he bought a winning “Millionaire Blowout” ticket at the shop the day before. Then he went back to buy two more.

He scratched the “bonus” section first, revealing $10,000. The jackpot kept growing as he scratched the rest of the ticket from $50,000 until he revealed a million in prizes.

This is the third million-dollar prize claimed in this game. The game started on January 31 and all of the top prizes worth $5 million remain. The total amount of unclaimed prizes is over $300 million. The chances of winning anything in this game is 1 in 2.84, including $50 prizes.

https://www.molottery.com/scratchers.do?method=singlegame&game=367