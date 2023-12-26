ST. LOUIS – Millions of people are boarding flights and heading home after a big week of holiday travel.

Being one of the busiest travel times of the year, travelers heading back into St. Louis are looking forward to a much easier and quicker pass through the airport.

Between arrivals and departures, the number of flyers coming through Lambert at the end of last week nearly hit 1,000 on Friday, with flight officials even urging those flying to arrive at the airport hours in advance. This Tuesday morning, as people head home from the holidays, it’s looking like a much easier travel day.

So far, only eleven flights at the airport have been cancelled within the last 24 hours. That’s just in St. Louis, but in total, we’re learning there’s been about an 11% decline in flight activity nationwide since last week. KATL in Atlanta, seeing the worst of it as we speak.

An easier trip back home could be because some airlines are prepared for massive waves of travelers, hiring thousands of pilots, flight attendants, and other workers. In addition, we’re hearing milder weather could also play a role in keeping air travel schedules on time during this holiday season.

We’re awaiting further information from Lambert on why certain flights have been cancelled so far and what else travelers may want to know before heading home from the holidays. Again, while we’re told in total for the two-week holiday period, TSA expects nearly 230,000 to pass through Lambert International Airport.