MILLSTADT, ILL. -The 21st annual BBQ Chili Cook-off is happening Sunday, October 16 in Millstadt, Illinois.

It’s hosted by the Millstadt Optimist Club. The competition features contestants vying for awards and prizes in four categories: snoots, ribs, pork steaks, and chili. This is happening from noon until 5:00 p.m. and admission is $20. Admission allows visitors to all-they-can-eat samples of the contestants’ culinary creations.

Proceeds benefit a non-profit that funds type-1 diabetes research and the Children’s Dyslexia Center. You are asked to leave your pets at home.