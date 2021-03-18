Millstadt police warn community about new scam

Millstadt, Ill. – The Millstadt Police Department sent out a community alert Thursday about a new scam.

Police said they were called Wednesday to a Central Bank for an elderly woman that was being scammed.

The Central Bank manager reported the woman received a call from a man who said he was her grandson. The suspect told her he had been in an accident in St. Louis and needed over $5,000 to get out of jail because he hit a diplomat.

The woman told police the caller didn’t sound like her grandson, and when she told the man this, he became upset and said he severely hurt his neck and was having trouble talking.

Another man who identified himself as a lawyer told the woman to get the money and return home within an hour. He would then call her with further instructions.

The lawyer told her several times she was “under oath” and not to tell anyone.

The bank contacted the woman’s daughter and grandson. The grandson spoke with his grandma and assured her everything was fine and he was not in jail or injured.

The officer told the woman the scammer may call her back. Later in the day, the scammer did call back.

The police department said scams like this happen often and everyone should be cautious.

