Mini-golf to open at City Foundry STL next year

ST. LOUIS – A mini-golf course is coming to City Foundry STL.

Puttshack, an upscale mini-golf experience with food and drink, is expected to open in the fall of 2022.

Puttshack took over the space from Punchbowl Social. They were not able to move forward with their project after they experienced pandemic hardships.

The Puttshack will also have four mini-golf courses with the brand’s patented Trackaball technology. The tech includes automated scoring, bonus point opportunities, interactive games at each hole, and more. The space will also offer private and semi-private party spaces with access to the courses.

“As the leader in tech-forward social entertainment, we can’t wait to bring Puttshack to St. Louis,” President of Puttshack and alumni of Washington University School of Law Dave Diamond said.

Puttshack opened its first U.S. location at Atlanta’s The Interlock in April. The brand also has three locations in London.

