Minimal problems reported at area polling places

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and St. Louis County election officials say the August 4 primary was an unprecedented election. COVID-19 concerns resulted in extra steps to keep voters and poll workers safe. Interest in absentee voting skyrocketed. In the end, officials reported few problems.

St. Louis County officials report an absentee voter received the wrong ballot. St. Louis County Election Director Rick Stream said the voter brought the issue to the attention of election officials.

“It was an error on our polling workers who are supposed to scroll down and find the proper township and precinct,” he said.

Stream said voters arriving at the polling place located at Northwoods City Hall faced a brief delay due to the doors being unlocked at approximately the time the polls were scheduled to open. He said the doors should have been opened sooner so poll workers would have time to set up for voters.

St. Louis City voters heading to Hawthorn Leadership School of Girls faced a similar situation. St. Louis City Election Director Gary Stoff said the school janitor was not notified about unlocking the doors for the election.

“We sent out some additional poll workers with supplies so they could start voting in effect curbside until someone from Hawthorne showed up and they unlocked and everything else went fine,” Stoff said.

Voters also reported a problem at Clay Academy of Exploration and Civics. A tablet used to check in voters stopped working. The tablet was replaced but Stoff said in the meantime there was a delay as poll workers shifted from using the pad to using paper logs to check in voters.

“Once they did that, voters could still vote,” said Stoff. “They could check their information on the paper, they could sign on the paper, they could be issued a ballot.

Stoff apologized for the inconvenience but said, “Voters were still able to vote.”