TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – A man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after stealing a semi-truck.

According to a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle was stolen out of Minnesota, and the truck company had tracked it by GPS.

Officers received a call just after 4 p.m. about the stolen vehicle. They had located the semi on Interstate 64 near Highway K and tried to stop the driver, but he refused to pull over, which then led to a chase. The pursuit’s speed varied from 20 to 75 miles per hour.

Officers caught up with the suspect around St. Charles County; he then headed east into St. Louis County. The spokesperson said the driver then jumped out of the semi near Mason Ridge, and the truck rolled into a dumpster at Mason Ridge Elementary School to come to a stop.

The driver fled on foot, running around the school before Highway Patrol troopers caught up with him and arrested him.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

Police said the 31-year-old suspect is from Minnesota and is currently in a St. Charles County jail awaiting charges.