WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – It’s the time of year for holiday light displays and a neighborhood in Webster Groves is aiming to make a difference in the lives of others.



Neighbors along Summit opened up their homes and yards to strangers, all for a great cause. Bins are placed throughout the neighborhood to collect non-perishable food donations for Operation Food Search.



“Holidays and Christmas time are about giving back, and that’s what we try to do here on Summit Avenue. Really trying to give back to people that need it the most at the holidays,” said Jack McGowan. He started the Miracle on Summit in 2021.

“These kids are in need. Food donations here nationwide are down due to inflation and so collecting food and giving is super important, and the food banks really rely on it,” said McGowan.



The light display continues to grow in the neighborhood and even includes model trains and nearby businesses.

“Last year we got one of the donation bins here for food and this year we decided to kick it up a notch. So we created this one of a kind 18 carat opal and diamond pendant that we are raffling off with all of the proceeds benefiting operation food search,” said Peter Sutton, President of Fire and Facet Studios.

The raffle tickets are $5 and the proceeds go directly to Operation Food Search.

“The raffle is on the 21st. You don’t need to be present to win. All we need is a name and phone number. I think it’s a really beautiful piece, just in time for the holidays and most importantly its going to help feed a lot of people,” said Sutton.