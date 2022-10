ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You can now sit back and relax while cruising down the Missouri River. The newly renovated Miss Augusta yacht set sail today. It offers daily public cruises, private charters, weddings and more from its dock at Klondike Park boat ramp in Augusta, Missouri.

The yacht is located near the Augusta wineries and offers lunch and sunset dinner cruises with meals served on board. Tickets can be ordered in advance online. Learn more about the experience and order tickets here.