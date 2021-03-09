Missing 1-year-old located safe following abduction

JENNINGS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for a 1-year-old on Sunday after the child was found safe.

According to state police, 35-year-old Grenale Henderson took the child on Thursday night and threatened a shootout with authorities if confronted.

Henderson allegedly refused to return the girl to her mother the following morning.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department could only confirm the child had been located safely. There’s no word on Henderson’s whereabouts or whether he’s in police custody.